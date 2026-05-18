EC announces bypoll to Maharashtra Legislative Council seat from Nagpur constituency

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the by-election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) from the Nagpur Local Authorities Constituency.

The bypoll has been necessitated following the vacancy created after Chandrashekhar Krishnarao Bawankule vacated the seat upon being elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The seat had fallen vacant on 23 November 2024, while the term was originally due to end on 1 January 2028.

According to the schedule released by the Commission, the notification for the election will be issued on 25 May 2026. The last date for filing nominations is 1 June 2026, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 2 June. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till 4 June.

Polling will be held on 18 June 2026 between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. The counting of votes will take place on 22 June 2026, while the entire election process will be completed before 25 June 2026.

The EC said the by-election could not be conducted earlier as the required criteria regarding functioning local bodies and availability of electors had not been fulfilled in the constituency. The Commission added that the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra has now confirmed that the conditions have been met.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect in the concerned constituency, the Commission said.

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