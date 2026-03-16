Monday, March 16, 2026 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / eClerx Services allots 4.70 cr equity shares under bonus issue

eClerx Services allots 4.70 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
eClerx Services has allotted 4,70,25,359 fully paid-up Bonus Equity shares of Rs 10 each, in the proportion of 1:1, i.e., 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each for every 1 (One) existing fully paidup equity share of Rs 10 each, to the eligible members of the Company whose names appeared in the Register of Members/Register of the Beneficial Owners, as on 13 March 2026, the 'Record Date' fixed for this purpose.

Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 9,40,50,718 equity shres of Rs 10 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JK Lakshmi Cement emerges preferred bidder for New Umrangso limestone block in Assam

JK Lakshmi Cement emerges preferred bidder for New Umrangso limestone block in Assam

Aster Dm Healthcare drops as nurses' strike disrupt hospital operations

Aster Dm Healthcare drops as nurses' strike disrupt hospital operations

Britannia Industries appoints Rakshit Hargave as CEO & MD

Britannia Industries appoints Rakshit Hargave as CEO & MD

Volumes spurt at ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd counter

Dollar index hovers around 100 mark

Dollar index hovers around 100 mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIDBI Bank Share PriceOscar 2026 Winners Full ListSpotify Taste Profile FeatureGold and Silver Rate todaySamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra ReviewInstagram end to end EncryptionLPG Shortage demand InductionLPG Crisis