eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 15.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.31% to Rs 1152.36 crore

Net profit of eClerx Services rose 15.99% to Rs 164.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 141.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.31% to Rs 1152.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 934.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1152.36934.5623.0223.98268.22224.95218.61188.06164.34141.68

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