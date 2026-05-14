eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 24.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.27% to Rs 1107.29 crore

Net profit of eClerx Services rose 24.45% to Rs 189.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.27% to Rs 1107.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 898.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.52% to Rs 706.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 541.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.32% to Rs 4117.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3365.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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