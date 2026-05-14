eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 24.45% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 23.27% to Rs 1107.29 croreNet profit of eClerx Services rose 24.45% to Rs 189.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.27% to Rs 1107.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 898.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.52% to Rs 706.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 541.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.32% to Rs 4117.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3365.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1107.29898.29 23 4117.033365.87 22 OPM %25.6124.33 -25.5424.01 - PBDT301.61239.72 26 1110.49859.72 29 PBT251.95198.76 27 935.12718.53 30 NP189.36152.16 24 706.21541.09 31
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:05 AM IST