Eco Hotels and Resorts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 651.72% to Rs 2.18 crore

Net Loss of Eco Hotels and Resorts reported to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 651.72% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.180.29-91.74-424.14-3.07-1.21-4.14-1.35-4.11-1.33

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