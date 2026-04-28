Eco Recycling consolidated net profit rises 267.79% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 90.48% to Rs 18.61 croreNet profit of Eco Recycling rose 267.79% to Rs 7.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 90.48% to Rs 18.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.28% to Rs 23.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.60% to Rs 48.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales18.619.77 90 48.1843.96 10 OPM %69.4871.24 -59.5970.63 - PBDT11.736.54 79 32.6532.68 0 PBT11.046.27 76 31.0731.67 -2 NP7.652.08 268 23.1223.42 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.37 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST