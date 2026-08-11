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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ecoboard Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ecoboard Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

Sales rise 582.93% to Rs 11.20 crore

Net Loss of Ecoboard Industries reported to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 582.93% to Rs 11.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.201.64 583 OPM %-26.25-170.73 -PBDT-3.18-3.08 -3 PBT-3.65-3.36 -9 NP-3.65-3.36 -9

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:21 AM IST