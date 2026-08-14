Ecofinity Atomix reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 10.50% to Rs 16.10 croreNet profit of Ecofinity Atomix remain constant at Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 16.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.1014.57 11 OPM %4.415.83 -PBDT0.830.94 -12 PBT0.790.90 -12 NP0.580.58 0
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:40 AM IST