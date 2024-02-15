Ecofinity Atomix reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 1777.78% to Rs 1.69 croreNet profit of Ecofinity Atomix reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 1777.78% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.690.09 1778 OPM %00 -PBDT0.080 0 PBT0.080 0 NP0.080 0
