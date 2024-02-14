Econo Trade India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 29.46% to Rs 1.67 croreNet profit of Econo Trade India remain constant at Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 29.46% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.671.29 29 OPM %94.0187.60 -PBDT0.750.70 7 PBT0.750.70 7 NP0.540.54 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content