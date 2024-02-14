Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Econo Trade India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales rise 29.46% to Rs 1.67 crore
Net profit of Econo Trade India remain constant at Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 29.46% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.671.29 29 OPM %94.0187.60 -PBDT0.750.70 7 PBT0.750.70 7 NP0.540.54 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sindhu Trade Links reports consolidated net profit of Rs 93.14 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Polylink Polymers (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sera Investments &amp; Finance India reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.41 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sintercom India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Blue Chip India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO ends with 1.53x subscription

Sensex rises 268 pts, Nifty closes above 21,800, VIX slides 2.35%

Japanese stocks slump from 34 year high

Sula Vineyards Q3 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 43 cr

Petroleum Minister says India set to increase share of natural gas from 6% to 15% in energy mix

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon