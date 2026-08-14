Econo Trade India standalone net profit rises 9.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.28% to Rs 1.50 crore

Net profit of Econo Trade India rose 9.26% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.28% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.501.2987.3390.700.750.710.730.710.590.54

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