FM stated in her Budget speech today that economic management over past ten years has complimented people-centric development. All forms of infrastructure are being built in record time. All parts of the country are becoming active participants in eco-growth. DPI, a new factor of production in 21st century, is instrumental in formalization of economy. Strengthening of finance sector has made things more efficient.