Ecoplast consolidated net profit rises 13.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.40% to Rs 57.37 crore

Net profit of Ecoplast rose 13.22% to Rs 4.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.40% to Rs 57.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.24% to Rs 12.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.40% to Rs 221.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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