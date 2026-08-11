Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 9.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.70% to Rs 211.37 crore

Net profit of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality rose 9.33% to Rs 14.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.70% to Rs 211.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 181.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.211.37181.1210.3412.0625.3224.5019.1618.6714.5313.29

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