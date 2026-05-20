ECS Biztech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 23.26% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net Loss of ECS Biztech reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.26% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.93% to Rs 1.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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