ECS Biztech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 5:34 PM IST
Sales rise 107.69% to Rs 0.54 crore
Net profit of ECS Biztech remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 107.69% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.540.26 108 OPM %9.267.69 -PBDT0.050.08 -38 PBT0.020.02 0 NP0.020.02 0
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

