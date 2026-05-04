Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 10.53% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 1.32% to Rs 214.31 croreNet profit of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company declined 10.53% to Rs 97.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.32% to Rs 214.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 217.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.23% to Rs 349.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 385.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 930.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 875.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales214.31217.17 -1 930.03875.64 6 OPM %83.6584.49 -86.1186.80 - PBDT130.15155.88 -17 472.46529.24 -11 PBT129.89155.41 -16 471.35528.05 -11 NP97.58109.06 -11 349.53385.06 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 04 2026 | 2:50 PM IST