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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 10.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 10.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales decline 1.32% to Rs 214.31 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company declined 10.53% to Rs 97.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.32% to Rs 214.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 217.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.23% to Rs 349.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 385.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 930.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 875.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales214.31217.17 -1 930.03875.64 6 OPM %83.6584.49 -86.1186.80 - PBDT130.15155.88 -17 472.46529.24 -11 PBT129.89155.41 -16 471.35528.05 -11 NP97.58109.06 -11 349.53385.06 -9

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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