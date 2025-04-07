Monday, April 07, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Edelweiss Financial Services announces public issue of NCDs up to Rs 200 cr

Edelweiss Financial Services announces public issue of NCDs up to Rs 200 cr

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Issue opens on 08 April 2025

Edelweiss Financial Services today announced the public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1,000 each for an amount up to Rs 100 crore (Base Issue Size), with a green shoe option of up to Rs 100 crore, cumulatively aggregating up to Rs 200 crore (Issue Limit).

The Issue has twelve series of NCDs carrying fixed coupons and having a tenure of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months, and 120 months with annual, monthly, and cumulative interest options. Effective annual interest yield on the NCDs ranges from 9.50% p.a. to 11.00% p.a.

 

The Issue is scheduled to open on Tuesday, 08 April 2025 and close on Thursday, 24 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

