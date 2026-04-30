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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 16.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 16.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Sales decline 15.88% to Rs 1918.10 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Financial Services declined 16.84% to Rs 87.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 105.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.88% to Rs 1918.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2280.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.06% to Rs 546.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 398.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.61% to Rs 10416.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9250.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1918.102280.12 -16 10416.959250.31 13 OPM %25.9631.87 -29.6734.78 - PBDT5.69239.53 -98 1069.65948.76 13 PBT-29.02196.32 PL 926.04801.62 16 NP87.60105.34 -17 546.63398.83 37

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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