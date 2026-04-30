Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 16.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.88% to Rs 1918.10 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Financial Services declined 16.84% to Rs 87.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 105.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.88% to Rs 1918.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2280.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.06% to Rs 546.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 398.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.61% to Rs 10416.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9250.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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