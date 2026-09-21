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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Edelweiss opens public issue of NCDs up to Rs 300 cr

Edelweiss opens public issue of NCDs up to Rs 300 cr

Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Edelweiss Financial Services announced the public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 1,000 each for an amount up to Rs 150 crore (base issue size) with a green shoe option of up to Rs 150 crore, cumulatively aggregating up to Rs 300 crore (issue limit).

The issue has 10 series of NCDs carrying fixed coupons and having a tenure of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months, and 120 months with annual, monthly and cumulative interest options. Effective annual interest yield on the NCDs ranges from 8.64% p.a. to 10.00% p.a.

The issue is scheduled to open on 21 September 2026, and close on 05 October 2026

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 12:04 PM IST