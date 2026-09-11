Edvenswa Enterprises signs MoU with Armour1X LLP, Hyderabad

For collaboration in AI, cybersecurity and emerging deep-technology domains

Edvenswa Enterprises has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Armour1X LLP, Hyderabad, to establish a strategic, non-exclusive collaboration framework focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Generative AI, Cybersecurity, Cyber-Physical Security, IoT, Intelligent Automation and other Deep Technologies.

Under the proposed collaboration, the parties intend to jointly identify and develop technology use cases, undertake Proofs-of-Concept (PoCs), design and deliver workforce training and capability building programmes, and develop integrated technology solutions for enterprise, government and institutional customers.

Edvenswa will leverage its capabilities in digital transformation, application engineering, cloud technologies, AI, cybersecurity, IoT, systems integration and managed services to support solution engineering, implementation and technology delivery.

Armour1X will contribute its deep-technology expertise, AI/GenAI and cybersecurity capabilities, specialist technology platforms and solutions, technology ecosystem and strategic market relationships.

The collaboration will also explore joint go-to-market initiatives, technology evaluation, solution development, implementation and deployment, with an initial focus on enabling workforce capabilities and building talent in AI, cybersecurity and emerging deep-technology domains.