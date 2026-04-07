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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EFC (I) achieves 90% occupancy for its premium Grade-A office infra at Wakadewadi, Pune

EFC (I) achieves 90% occupancy for its premium Grade-A office infra at Wakadewadi, Pune

Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

EFC (I) announced a significant operational milestone that Sprint Business Center, Wakadewadi, Pune, a fully owned asset of the company spread over 49,556 sq., has now been successfully developed as a premium A-Grade commercial workspace and has achieved over 90% occupancy in record time.

This landmark achievement reflects the strong demand for high-quality, managed office spaces in Pune's commercial real estate market and reinforces EFC's robust execution capabilities. The property has been leased out to large enterprise and multinational clients, further strengthening the company's premium tenant portfolio.

 

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

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