EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 58.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.80% to Rs 282.88 crore

Net profit of EFC (I) rose 58.91% to Rs 69.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.80% to Rs 282.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 219.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.282.88219.6243.4746.52124.0394.24101.3466.0669.0043.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News