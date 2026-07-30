EFC (I) Q1 PAT jumps 52% YoY to Rs 71 crore

EFC (I)'s consolidated net profit jumped 52% to Rs 70.85 crore on a 29% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 282.88 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 101.33 crore in Q1 FY27, up 53% from Rs 66.15 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 122.96 crore in the June 2026 quarter, up 20% compared with Rs 102.16 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margin stood at 43.5% in Q1 FY27 from 46.5% in Q1 FY26.

On the segmental front, revenue from rental stood at Rs 153.91 crore (up 25.97% YoY), revenue from interior stood at Rs 100.39 crore (up 19% YoY), and revenue from furniture stood at Rs 28.57 crore (up 124% YoY) during the quarter.

Umesh Kumar Sahay, chairman & MD of EFC (I), said, As we move through FY27, we remain focused on disciplined expansion, operational excellence, and assetoptimization. Backed by strong customer relationships, a diversified revenue base, and a scalable platform, weare well positioned to drive sustainable long-term growth.

Q1 FY27 reflects the continued strength of our business model across leasing, interior design, and furnituremanufacturing. Over the years, we have built a scalable platform where each vertical complements the otherthrough cross-selling opportunities, operational synergies, and enhanced efficiencies. During the quarter, wemanaged around 84000+ seats across 25 cities and continued to deepen our engagement with a diversifiedbase of enterprise clients.

Our leasing business remains a strong foundation, supported by stable annuity income, healthy occupancylevels, and long-term customer relationships. Building on the momentum of FY26, the interior design businesscontinued to witness strong demand, with an order book of over Rs 2,280 million and execution across 5.91million sq. ft. Our furniture manufacturing division further strengthened our value proposition through in-houseproduction capabilities, delivering 75K+ units across a portfolio of 2,200+ SKUs, while supporting faster projectexecution, cost optimization, and margin improvement.

EFC (I) was founded in 2014 by first-generation entrepreneur Umesh Kumar Sahay, EFC (I) Limited is listed on the NationalStock Exchange of India Limited & BSE Limited and is headquartered in Pune and has 150 centers with 84,000+ seatsunder management across twenty-five cities. The company employs around 500+ people and caters to 780+ highlyreputed corporates, both Indian and global names, in terms of offering high-quality working spaces.

Shares of EFC (I) fell 5.14% to Rs 190.90 on the BSE.

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