EFC (I) Q4 PAT jumps 44% YoY to Rs 69 cr

EFC (I)'s consolidated net profit jumped 44% to Rs 68.86 crore on a 39% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 292.88 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 84.97 crore in Q4 FY26, up by 20% from Rs 70.54 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 143.57 crore in the March 2026 quarter, up 31%, compared with Rs 109.31 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin declined to 49% in Q4 FY26 as against 53% in Q4 FY25.

On the segmental front, revenue from rental stood at Rs 149.39 crore (up 25% YoY), revenue from interior stood at Rs 122.47 crore (up 27% YoY), and revenue from furniture stood at Rs 21.02 crore (up 177% YoY) during the quarter.

Umesh Kumar Sahay, chairman & MD of EFC (I), said, Our Q4 FY26 performance reflects steady execution and the growing acceptance of our integrated workspace ecosystem. With strong and consistent growth across the board, we remain confident about sustaining growth momentum.

The leasing business continues to remain strong. We now operate across 25 cities with more than 78,782 seats under management, serving 750+ clients with occupancy above 90%. Our Interiors division delivered strong growth in Q4, while the Furniture business saw sharp expansion over the year, highlighting the effectiveness of our unified workspace solutions strategy.

As we move ahead, our focus remains unwavering to create value through innovation, operational excellence, and a unified service model that transforms workplaces for the future. We are confident that our unified approach to office solutions, interiors, and furniture manufacturing will continue to create long-term value for our stakeholders.

EFC (I) was founded in 2014 by first-generation entrepreneur Mr. Umesh Kumar Sahay. The National Stock Exchange of India Limited & BSE Limited-listed EFC (I) Limited is headquartered in Pune and has 117 centers with more than 78,782 seats under management across twenty-five cities. The company employs around 500 people and caters to 750+ highly reputed corporates, both Indian and global names, in terms of offering high-quality working spaces.

Shares of EFC (I) fell 3.11% to Rs 260 on the BSE.

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