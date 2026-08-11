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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EIA expects India's liquid fuels consumption to see decent rise next year

EIA expects India's liquid fuels consumption to see decent rise next year

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
The US Energy Information Administration of EIA has stated in a latest monthly update that it expects India will increase its liquid fuels consumption by around 0.3 million b/d in 2027. It sees Indias consumption at 5.77 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2026 and at 6.04 mbpd in 2027. This shows an decent rise compared to 5.67 mbpd in 2025. Indias liquid fuel output is seen at 0.99 mbpd in 2026 and is expected to rise to 1.02 mbpd next year.

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 2:31 PM IST