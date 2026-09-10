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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EIA expects modest growth in India's liquid fuels consumption next year

EIA expects modest growth in India's liquid fuels consumption next year

Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
The US Energy Information Administration of EIA has stated in a latest monthly update that it expects India will increase its liquid fuels consumption by around 0.34 million b/d in 2027 compared to previous year. It sees Indias consumption at 5.62 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2026 and at 5.96 mbpd in 2027. The current year's consumption shows a modest downtick compared to 5.67 mbpd in 2025. Indias liquid fuel output is seen at 0.99 mbpd in 2026 and is expected to rise to 1.02 mbpd next year.

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 3:04 PM IST