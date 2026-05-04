Eicher Motors gains as CV sales rise 7% YoY in April'26

Eicher Motors rose 1.10% to Rs 7,178.55 after the company's unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), reported a 6.9% year-on-year rise in commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 7,318 units in April 2026.

Total CV sales in the same period last year were 6,846 units.

Domestic sales rose by 8.6% to 6,797 units while total exports declined 21.3% to 362 units in April 2026 over April 2025.

Eicher Motors has reported 31% jump in total motorcycle sales to 1,13,164 units in April 2026 from 86,559 units in April 2025.

Sales of models with engine capacity up to 350cc stood at 99,703 units (up 34% YoY), while sales of models exceeding 350cc totaled 13,461 units (up 10% YoY). The companys international business recorded sales of 9,035 units, down 14% YoY.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the companys total motorcycle sales declined 14% YoY to 9,035 units as of April 2026.

B. Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors & Chief Executive Officer - Royal Enfield, said, We have started the new financial year with strong momentum, setting the tone for an exciting and important year ahead. April 2026 was special for us as we took our first step into electric mobility with the launch of the Flying Flea C6 - which has received an overwhelmingly encouraging response. During the month our growing global brand strength was further affirmed as Royal Enfield was recognised as the worlds third strongest automobile brand by Brand Finance. Internationally our key markets continue to perform well, driven by successful new launches, industry accolades and a growing rider community. With a robust pipeline of new products and brand initiatives, we are confident of maintaining the growth trajectory through the year.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB VolvoVolvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

On a consolidated basis, Eicher Motors' net profit rose 21.37% to Rs 1,420.61 crore while net sales rose 22.74% to Rs 5,999.83 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

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