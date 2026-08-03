Eicher Motors gains as VECV CV sales rise 16% YoY in July 2026

Eicher Motors rose 1.69% to Rs 7,965.50 after its unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), reported a 15.8% YoY increase in commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 8,241 units in July 2026.

Domestic CV sales grew 18.2% to 7,575 units during the month, while exports declined 11.3% YoY to 470 units.

Meanwhile, Royal Enfield, the motorcycle division of Eicher Motors, reported sales of 118,232 motorcycles in July 2026, registering a 34% increase from 88,045 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

Sales of motorcycles with engine capacity up to 350cc rose 38% YoY to 105,048 units, while sales of models above 350cc increased 10% to 13,184 units. The company's international motorcycle business also posted a 10% growth, with sales reaching 12,915 units during the month.

B. Govindarajan, managing director of Eicher Motors and chief executive officer of Royal Enfield, said, July was another strong month for us, marked by steady performance in our core motorcycle portfolio and an extremely encouraging response to our first electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6. To meet the rising interest and ensure seamless support for FF.C6, we are adding new Flying Flea retail sales and service outlets in Bengaluru. Expanding our community initiatives, we concluded the 22nd edition of the Himalayan Odyssey and hosted the global drop of the limited-edition Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts, which sold out in just three minutes in India. To power the next phase of our growth, we are proceeding with Phase I of our new greenfield facility in Andhra Pradesh, a strategic investment designed to build capacity for the long-term. As we head into the festive months ahead, we are well on track to maintain our momentum.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB VolvoVolvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company's net profit rose 21.35% to Rs 1,462.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026, compared with Rs 1,205.22 crore in the corresponding quarter ended June 2025. Sales increased 31.20% to Rs 6,488.74 crore from Rs 4,945.62 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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