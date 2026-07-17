Eicher Motors Ltd soars 1.26%, Gains for third straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 7512, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.49% in last one year as compared to a 2.7% fall in NIFTY and a 13% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 7512, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 24294. The Sensex is at 77994.28, up 1.05%. Eicher Motors Ltd has dropped around 1.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26767.55, up 0.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7512.5, up 1.19% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is up 33.49% in last one year as compared to a 2.7% fall in NIFTY and a 13% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 40.04 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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