Eicher Motors Q4 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 1,520 cr; declares dividend of Rs 82/sh

Eicher Motors reported a 11.58% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,519.95 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,362.15 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Total revenue from operations jumped 16% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,080.09 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 1,936.86 crore in Q4 FY26, up 16.03% from Rs 1,669.16 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company reported EBITDA of Rs 1,514 crore during the quarter, marking a 20% year-on-year growth.

During Q4 FY26, Royal Enfield recorded its highest-ever fourth-quarter sales at 313,811 motorcycles, reflecting a 12% increase over Q4 FY25. Meanwhile, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) reported sales of 33,976 vehicles during the quarter, compared with 28,675 vehicles in the same period last year.

For the full financial year FY26, Eicher Motors posted revenue from operations of Rs 23,408 crore, up 24% YoY. EBITDA stood at Rs 5,785 crore, registering a 23% increase, while profit after tax rose 17% YoY to Rs 5,515 crore.

Royal Enfield achieved its highest-ever annual sales in FY26, crossing 1.2 million units for the first time and marking the second consecutive year of surpassing the 1 million annual sales milestone. Total volumes stood at 1,227,977 motorcycles, up 22% YoY. Domestic sales rose 23% to 1,107,343 units, while exports increased 20% to 120,634 units.

VECV also reported its highest-ever revenue from operations at Rs 27,076.6 crore, reflecting a 15% YoY increase. EBITDA stood at Rs 2,562.6 crore, while profit after tax rose to Rs 1,471 crore. VECV sold 103,404 vehicles during FY26, registering growth of 14.7% over FY25.

B. Govindarajan, managing director - Eicher Motors, and chief executive officer - Royal Enfield said, FY26 has been an exceptional year for Eicher Motors and Royal Enfield, marked by strong growth, record volumes, and a continued focus on our global ambitions during our 125th anniversary. We achieved over one million motorcycle sales for the second consecutive year and recorded our best-ever festive season, with record volumes in both domestic and international markets. We also marked a major milestone in April 26 with our entry into the electric mobility space via the launch of the Flying Flea C6. International business remains a key priority as we steadily deepen our presence in markets like Brazil. This year, we also took the brand into new cultural spaces - ranging from gaming collaborations to marquee community rides - that strengthen our global identity. To power our next phase of growth, we have committed to significant investments, including the brownfield capacity expansion at Cheyyar with Rs. 958 crores and our strategic expansion plan at Tada in Andhra Pradesh, both aimed at building future-ready capacity to support our long-term projected growth.

B. Srinivas. managing director and chief executive officer VECV said Crossing the milestone of 1,00,000 vehicles in a year is a significant achievement for VECV and reflects the trust our customers have placed in our products and solutions. This milestone also fulfills a key part of the original vision set at the inception of the VolvoEicher joint venture, underscoring the strength and long-term strategic direction of our partnership. During the year, VECV launched several innovative solutions in the rapidly evolving Indian CV Industry -including the Eicher Pro X Small Truck for city distribution,, 12 m Eicher electric intercity coach, electric Tarmac Buses and the Volvo FM LNG Road Train specially designed for long haul logistics. As we move forward, we remain committed to driving the next phase of growth through innovation, sustainability, and deeper customer engagement.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 82 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of shareholder approval.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB VolvoVolvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The counter added 1.22% to Rs 6,983.70 on the BSE.

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