Eicher Motors rises after launching Flying Flea C6 electric motorcycle

Eicher Motors rose 2.55% to Rs 7326.85 after the company announced the launch of its first electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6.

The motorcycle has been introduced under Royal Enfields new electric brand "Flying Flea." It is priced at Rs 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom), with a battery-as-a-service option at Rs 1.99 lakh. Bookings and test rides commenced on 10 April 2026 in Bengaluru. Deliveries are expected to begin by the end of May.

The Flying Flea C6 is designed as a city-focused electric motorcycle. It offers a top speed of 115 kmph and is powered by a 3.91 kWh battery. Key features include regenerative braking, traction control, and multiple charging options.

The launch marks Eicher Motors entry into the electric two-wheeler segment. The company plans a phased rollout across cities and indicated that the platform will support future electric models.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB VolvoVolvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

On a consolidated basis, Eicher Motors' net profit rose 21.37% to Rs 1420.61 crore while net sales rose 22.74% to Rs 5999.83 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.