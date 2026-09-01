Eicher Motors sells 1.26 lakh motorcycles in Aug'26

Sales up 11% on YoY basis

Eicher Motors sold 1,26,479 motorcycle units in month of August 2026 compared to 1,14,002 units in August 2025, recording a growth of 11%. Total sales include international business of 12,275 units (up 10% YoY).

Speaking about the performance for August 2026, B. Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors and Chief Executive Officer - Royal Enfield, said, August was another growth month for us, continuing our strong sales momentum and setting a robust foundation as we head into the festive season in India. During the month we continued to evolve our product portfolio; we introduced the Classic 350 Gorkha Edition - a proud tribute to our historic association with the Armed Forces and brought fresh energy to the iconic Continental GT 650 through feature updates. At the same time, our electric mobility vision through Flying Flea is taking real shape, with the Flying Flea C6 already crossing 50,000 customer-driven kilometers in Bengaluru alone. Our key international markets also continued on a strong growth trajectory during the month. Channeling the momentum into our community initiatives, we hosted the biggest edition of GRRR nights in Mumbai and are set to unite the world's largest riding community at the biggest 'One Ride' event in September.