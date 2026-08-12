EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit declines 42.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.41% to Rs 9017.52 crore

Net profit of EID Parry (India) declined 42.50% to Rs 141.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 246.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 9017.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8719.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9017.528719.758.339.24665.91791.30422.86615.42141.60246.28

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