Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 12:10 PM IST
EIH Associated Hotels gains as bargain buying emerges at lower levels

EIH Associated Hotels gains as bargain buying emerges at lower levels

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

EIH Associated Hotels added 0.35% to Rs 314.20, as the counter witnessed value buying emerge after a recent sell-off.

The scrip had declined 3.87% to end at Rs 314.20 yesterday, from its recent closing high of Rs 326.85 recorded on 05 March 2026.

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 36.964. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

On the daily chart, the scrip is trading below its 10-day, 20-day and 100-day simple moving averages placed at 320.35, 327.54 and 351.34, respectively.

 

In a regulatory filing made during market hours yesterday, EIH Associated Hotels stated that its board has approved the construction of 10 luxury tents at Hotel Trident, Udaipur.

The total cost of this construction would be Rs 15 crore and it is expected to be completed by October 2026.

The proposed tents will provide additional accommodation in line with the company's continued focus on enhancing guest experiences and expanding service offerings.

EIH Associated Hotels (EAHL) is a part of one of Indias leading and globally best-known hospitality business group. The group owns and manages 20 extraordinary hotels under the luxury Oberoi Hotels & Resorts brand and 9 five-star properties under the Trident Hotels brand.

The company's net profit rose 1.70% to Rs 40.59 crore despite a decline in revenue 2.66% to Rs 129.47 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

