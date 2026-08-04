EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 11.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.02% to Rs 65.98 crore

Net profit of EIH Associated Hotels rose 11.49% to Rs 6.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.02% to Rs 65.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 68.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.65.9868.7410.8213.0812.8913.818.469.606.896.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News