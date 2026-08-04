Tuesday, August 04, 2026 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveSensex TodayStocks To WatchQ1 Results TodayDelhi Traffic advisoryRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026LIC ShareDelhi Lakshmi YojanaGold Price Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 11.49% in the June 2026 quarter

EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 11.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales decline 4.02% to Rs 65.98 crore

Net profit of EIH Associated Hotels rose 11.49% to Rs 6.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.02% to Rs 65.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 68.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales65.9868.74 -4 OPM %10.8213.08 -PBDT12.8913.81 -7 PBT8.469.60 -12 NP6.896.18 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Power Grid acquires Krishnagiri REZ Transmission

Power Grid acquires Krishnagiri REZ Transmission

Ather Energy climbs after Q1 loss narrows, EBITDA turns positive

Ather Energy climbs after Q1 loss narrows, EBITDA turns positive

Ajanta Pharma Ltd soars 0.37%, rises for fifth straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd soars 0.37%, rises for fifth straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 0.65%, rises for fifth straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 0.65%, rises for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel Ltd soars 0.82%, gains for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel Ltd soars 0.82%, gains for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 1:51 PM IST