EIH consolidated net profit declines 6.06% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 8.19% to Rs 895.22 croreNet profit of EIH declined 6.06% to Rs 237.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 252.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.19% to Rs 895.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 827.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.03% to Rs 628.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 739.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.16% to Rs 2939.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2743.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales895.22827.45 8 2939.632743.15 7 OPM %37.3042.40 -34.8337.08 - PBDT406.28410.09 -1 1223.321190.81 3 PBT368.34377.11 -2 1080.791056.34 2 NP237.62252.94 -6 628.28739.45 -15
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:08 AM IST