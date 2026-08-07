EIH consolidated net profit rises 245.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.54% to Rs 656.96 crore

Net profit of EIH rose 245.95% to Rs 117.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.54% to Rs 656.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 573.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.656.96573.5825.3527.86206.31198.03169.31164.67117.1433.86

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