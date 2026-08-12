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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eiko Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 43.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Eiko Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 43.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:22 PM IST

Sales rise 56.40% to Rs 16.75 crore

Net profit of Eiko Lifesciences rose 43.96% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 56.40% to Rs 16.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.7510.71 56 OPM %11.5214.10 -PBDT2.251.73 30 PBT2.001.47 36 NP1.310.91 44

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:22 PM IST