EIM and Paradeep Parivahan commence deployment of electric heavy-duty trucks for UltraTech Cement

Energy In Motion (EIM) and Paradeep Parivahan (PPL) have commenced the deployment of approximately 45 EIM Ashwa 4x2, 55-tonne electric heavy-duty vehicles for UltraTech Cement.

The fleet will be deployed for the transportation of clinker from UltraTech's integrated manufacturing unit in Rajasthan to its grinding units in the Delhi-NCR region. This initiative marks one of the largest deployments of electric heavy-duty trucks in the cement sector in Northern India and represents a significant milestone in India's transition towards zero-emission long-haul freight transportation.

The operational corridor spans three states; Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh with an average lead distance of approximately 250 kilometres. The deployment demonstrates the growing commercial viability of electric heavy duty vehicles for demanding long-distance logistics operations.

This landmark deployment highlights the impact of collaboration between industry leaders, logistics service providers, and technology innovators in advancing sustainable freight mobility. It serves as a strong example of how integrated vehicle and energy infrastructure solutions can enable large-scale decarbonization of commercial transportation at competitive cost.

The environmental benefits of the project are expected to be significant. The fleet is projected to reduce over 8,900 tons of CO2 emissions annually, displacing an equivalent of about 2.9 million litres of diesel per year. The initiative is expected to contribute meaningfully to cleaner logistics operations while supporting national sustainability, import substitution and carbon reduction objectives.