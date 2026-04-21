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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eimco Elecon (India) acquires 35,056 Sq. Mtr. land in Gujarat for Rs 46-cr to support business expansion

Eimco Elecon (India) acquires 35,056 Sq. Mtr. land in Gujarat for Rs 46-cr to support business expansion

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

Eimco Elecon (India) said that it has entered into an agreement for the purchase of a parcel of land admeasuring approximately 35,056 square meters located at Kanjari, Ta. Nadiad, Dist. Kheda, Gujarat, on a freehold basis.

The agreement has been executed with Nirav Gopalbhai Patel, Kashyap Gopalbhai Patel, and Jyotsanaben Gopalbhai Patel as sellers.

A total consideration of Rs 45,55,74,000 has been paid as full and final settlement. The transaction has been completed on a 100% cash basis through normal banking channels, with no further consideration remaining payable.

The sellers are not related to the Companys promoter, promoter group, group companies, or key managerial personnel in any manner. Accordingly, the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction and has been executed at arms length.

 

The agreement does not involve any special rights, including board representation, share subscription rights, or changes in capital structure. It also does not involve issuance of shares or any loan arrangements.

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There are no nominee directors, conflicts of interest, or additional regulatory disclosures arising from the transaction, and no termination or amendment-related disclosures are applicable at this stage.

Eimco Elecon (India) is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing of equipment for mining and construction sector.

Eimco Elecon (India) reported a 57.22% year-on-year decline in standalone net profit to Rs 6.36 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 14.87 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 4.04% to Rs 66.88 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 64.28 crore in Q4 FY25.

Shares of Eimco Elecon (India) rose 0.89% to Rs 1,657.40 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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