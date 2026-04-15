Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit declines 57.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.03% to Rs 66.88 crore

Net profit of Eimco Elecon (India) declined 57.23% to Rs 6.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.03% to Rs 66.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.85% to Rs 38.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.38% to Rs 230.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 246.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

66.8864.29230.75246.4719.3228.2318.6222.7911.3822.1759.1273.938.9319.6750.3565.616.3614.8738.7148.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News