Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit rises 6.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.73% to Rs 77.52 crore

Net profit of Eimco Elecon (India) rose 6.22% to Rs 15.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.73% to Rs 77.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.77.5267.5718.3818.2221.7320.2819.6218.4115.3814.48

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