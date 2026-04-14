Tuesday, April 14, 2026 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eimco Elecon Q4 PAT slides 57% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Eimco Elecon Q4 PAT slides 57% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Eimco Elecon (India) reported a 57.22% year-on-year decline in standalone net profit to Rs 6.36 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 14.87 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, revenue from operations rose 4.04% to Rs 66.88 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 64.28 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) slumped 54.55% year on year (YoY) to Rs 8.94 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total expenses jumped 16.09% to Rs 56.62 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 48.77 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 22.97 crore (down 21.44% YoY) while compensation to distributors stood at Rs 7.57 crore (up 1.61% YoY) during the period under review.

 

The company has recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share (40%) on 57,68,385 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for FY26. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) and will be paid within 30 days of its conclusion.

Eimco Elecon (India) is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing of equipment for mining and construction sector.

Shares of Eimco Elecon (India) fell 0.20% to end at Rs 1,760.50 on Monday, 13 April 2026. The stock market will remain closed today on account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Life Insurance Corporation of India approves bonus issue of 1:1

Life Insurance Corporation of India approves bonus issue of 1:1

Monarch Surveyors bags Rs 130-cr Northern Railway contract

Monarch Surveyors bags Rs 130-cr Northern Railway contract

CG Power & Industrial Solutions announces change in senior management

CG Power & Industrial Solutions announces change in senior management

RailTel Corp bags Rs 44-cr order from Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board

RailTel Corp bags Rs 44-cr order from Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board

Aditya Birla Real Estate's township in North Bengaluru clocks bookings worth Rs 650 crore

Aditya Birla Real Estate's township in North Bengaluru clocks bookings worth Rs 650 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Q4 Results TodayStock Market HolidaysApple IOS 26.5 Dev Beta 2Gold and Silver Rate TodayIPL 2026, CSK vs KKR Playing 11IMD Weather UpdateBank Holiday TodayCBSE Result 2026 on DigilockerFixed Deposit Rate for Senior CitizenPersonal Finance