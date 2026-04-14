Eimco Elecon Q4 PAT slides 57% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Eimco Elecon (India) reported a 57.22% year-on-year decline in standalone net profit to Rs 6.36 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 14.87 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, revenue from operations rose 4.04% to Rs 66.88 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 64.28 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) slumped 54.55% year on year (YoY) to Rs 8.94 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total expenses jumped 16.09% to Rs 56.62 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 48.77 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 22.97 crore (down 21.44% YoY) while compensation to distributors stood at Rs 7.57 crore (up 1.61% YoY) during the period under review.

The company has recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share (40%) on 57,68,385 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for FY26. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) and will be paid within 30 days of its conclusion.

Eimco Elecon (India) is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing of equipment for mining and construction sector.

Shares of Eimco Elecon (India) fell 0.20% to end at Rs 1,760.50 on Monday, 13 April 2026. The stock market will remain closed today on account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.