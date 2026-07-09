Eimco Elecon records over 6% YoY growth in Q1 PAT

Eimco Elecon (India) has reported 6.2% rise in net profit to Rs 15.37 crore on a 14.7% increase in revenue to Rs 77.52 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Total expenses for the period under review added up to Rs 65.66 crore, up 14.7% YoY. This was primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 47.3% YoY), higher depreciation charge (up 12.7% YoY) and higher employee expenses (up 3.4% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 19.61 crore, up by 6.5% from Rs 18.41 crore in Q1 FY26.

Eimco Elecon (India) produces a wide range of mining machinery, such as air-powered rocker shovels, electro-hydraulic side-dump loaders, and electro-hydraulic and air-powered load-haul dumpers that are used as loading machines in coal mines.

The scrip fell 1.61% to currently trade at Rs 1831 on the BSE.

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