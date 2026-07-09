Eimco Elecon records over 6% YoY growth in Q1 PAT
Eimco Elecon (India) has reported 6.2% rise in net profit to Rs 15.37 crore on a 14.7% increase in revenue to Rs 77.52 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.
Total expenses for the period under review added up to Rs 65.66 crore, up 14.7% YoY. This was primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 47.3% YoY), higher depreciation charge (up 12.7% YoY) and higher employee expenses (up 3.4% YoY).
Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 19.61 crore, up by 6.5% from Rs 18.41 crore in Q1 FY26.
Eimco Elecon (India) produces a wide range of mining machinery, such as air-powered rocker shovels, electro-hydraulic side-dump loaders, and electro-hydraulic and air-powered load-haul dumpers that are used as loading machines in coal mines.
The scrip fell 1.61% to currently trade at Rs 1831 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 2:05 PM IST