Eimco Elecon slips after Q1 PAT drops nearly 60% YoY; order book stands at Rs 1,518 crore

Eimco Elecon (India) fell 3.34% to Rs 495.85 after the company reported 59.9% drop in net profit to Rs 70.35 crore on a 6.1% increase in revenue to Rs 520.56 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Total expenses for the period under review added up to Rs 449.31 crore, up 14.9% YoY. This was primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 32.4% YoY), higher manufacturing expenses (up 22.9% YoY) and higher depreciation charges (up 21.3% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 93.16 crore, down by 55% from Rs 207.12 crore in Q1 FY26.

Prayasvin B. Patel, chairman & managing director of Elecon Engineering Company, said: Q1 FY27 marked another quarter of resilient performance for Elecon, with consolidated revenue of Rs 521 crore, EBITDA of Rs 109 crore and an EBITDA margin of 21.0%.

We recorded a consolidated order intake of Rs 755 crore during the quarter, while our consolidated open order book stood at Rs 1,518 crore as of 30 June 2026, providing strong revenue visibility for the quarters ahead.

Our Gear Division continued its strong growth trajectory, reporting revenue of Rs 416 crore compared to Rs 357 crore in Q1 FY26 grew by 16.3% YoY, with an EBIT margin of 17.9%. This performance was driven by improved execution across our overseas subsidiaries and healthy demand across domestic markets.

The Material Handling Equipment (MHE) division reported revenue of Rs 105 crore, with an EBIT margin of 25.6%. While the division witnessed a temporary moderation in project execution during the quarter, the underlying demand environment remains strong.

While global macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties persist; we are encouraged by the early signs of recovery across several international markets and remain focused on expanding our global presence.

Elecon Engineering Company is one of the largest manufacturers of industrial gears and material handling equipment with seven decades of experience and expertise in Asia.

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