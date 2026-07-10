Friday, July 10, 2026 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eimco Elecon slips after Q1 PAT drops nearly 60% YoY; order book stands at Rs 1,518 crore

Eimco Elecon slips after Q1 PAT drops nearly 60% YoY; order book stands at Rs 1,518 crore

Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

Eimco Elecon (India) fell 3.34% to Rs 495.85 after the company reported 59.9% drop in net profit to Rs 70.35 crore on a 6.1% increase in revenue to Rs 520.56 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Total expenses for the period under review added up to Rs 449.31 crore, up 14.9% YoY. This was primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 32.4% YoY), higher manufacturing expenses (up 22.9% YoY) and higher depreciation charges (up 21.3% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 93.16 crore, down by 55% from Rs 207.12 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

Prayasvin B. Patel, chairman & managing director of Elecon Engineering Company, said: Q1 FY27 marked another quarter of resilient performance for Elecon, with consolidated revenue of Rs 521 crore, EBITDA of Rs 109 crore and an EBITDA margin of 21.0%.

We recorded a consolidated order intake of Rs 755 crore during the quarter, while our consolidated open order book stood at Rs 1,518 crore as of 30 June 2026, providing strong revenue visibility for the quarters ahead.

Also Read

adani group stocks

Adani group stocks jump up to 7%; rub-off effect after Helios' move?

monsoon, India Monsoon

India's monsoon rainfall deficit at 14%: When does it become a drought?

stock market live updates, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex in narrow range, up 700 pts, Nifty tops 24150; Nifty PSU Bank rises 4%

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam tables ₹2.85 trn Budget for 2026-27, aims to cut deficit to ₹419 cr

Gold price outlook: Yellow metal likely to trade in $4,000-$4,200 range for now, says analysts at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Gold recovers as oil retreats; key hurdle stands at $4,200

Our Gear Division continued its strong growth trajectory, reporting revenue of Rs 416 crore compared to Rs 357 crore in Q1 FY26 grew by 16.3% YoY, with an EBIT margin of 17.9%. This performance was driven by improved execution across our overseas subsidiaries and healthy demand across domestic markets.

The Material Handling Equipment (MHE) division reported revenue of Rs 105 crore, with an EBIT margin of 25.6%. While the division witnessed a temporary moderation in project execution during the quarter, the underlying demand environment remains strong.

While global macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties persist; we are encouraged by the early signs of recovery across several international markets and remain focused on expanding our global presence.

Elecon Engineering Company is one of the largest manufacturers of industrial gears and material handling equipment with seven decades of experience and expertise in Asia.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dhanlaxmi Bank gains as Krishnakumar K assumes charge as chief financial officer

Dhanlaxmi Bank gains as Krishnakumar K assumes charge as chief financial officer

Jindal Stainless Ltd spurts 1.86%, rises for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd spurts 1.86%, rises for third straight session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd soars 1.11%, rises for third straight session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd soars 1.11%, rises for third straight session

NTPC Green Energy Ltd soars 1.18%, rises for third straight session

NTPC Green Energy Ltd soars 1.18%, rises for third straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd up for third straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd up for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewFake Traffic Challan ScamIndia Food InflationTCS Share Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance