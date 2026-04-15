Eimco Elecon tanks as Q4 PAT slides 57% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Eimco Elecon (India) slipped 8.41% to Rs 1,612.40 after its standalone net profit tanked 57.22% to Rs 6.36 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 14.87 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 4.04% to Rs 66.88 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 64.28 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) slumped 54.55% year on year (YoY) to Rs 8.94 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total expenses jumped 16.09% to Rs 56.62 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 48.77 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 22.97 crore (down 21.44% YoY) while compensation to distributors stood at Rs 7.57 crore (up 1.61% YoY) during the period under review.

The company has recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share (40%) on 57,68,385 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for FY26. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) and will be paid within 30 days of its conclusion.

Eimco Elecon (India) is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing of equipment for mining and construction sector.