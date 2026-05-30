Saturday, May 30, 2026 | 10:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ekam Leasing And Finance Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ekam Leasing And Finance Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Ekam Leasing And Finance Co reported to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 76.47% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales00.13 -100 0.080.34 -76 OPM %0-400.00 --5350.00-258.82 - PBDT-3.48-0.54 -544 -4.22-0.99 -326 PBT-3.48-0.54 -544 -4.22-0.99 -326 NP-3.49-0.63 -454 -4.11-0.97 -324

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IP Rings consolidated net profit rises 232.35% in the March 2026 quarter

IP Rings consolidated net profit rises 232.35% in the March 2026 quarter

BEML consolidated net profit declines 37.47% in the March 2026 quarter

BEML consolidated net profit declines 37.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Virya Resources reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Virya Resources reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar consolidated net profit rises 77.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar consolidated net profit rises 77.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Shivansh Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shivansh Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

GT vs RR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealOTT This Week ITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance