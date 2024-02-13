Sensex (    %)
                        
Ekam Leasing And Finance Co reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales decline 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore
Net profit of Ekam Leasing And Finance Co reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.160.17 -6 OPM %62.50-241.18 -PBDT0.11-0.44 LP PBT0.11-0.44 LP NP0.07-0.31 LP
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

