Ekansh Concepts consolidated net profit declines 55.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 25.96% to Rs 5.02 crore

Net profit of Ekansh Concepts declined 55.88% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 25.96% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5.026.7828.8816.080.771.030.470.890.300.68

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